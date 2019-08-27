US Open Results

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-3, 6-2.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Denisa Allertova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

