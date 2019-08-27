US Open Results

Tuesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $57,238,700 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Monday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, 7-5.

Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (10), Spain, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Kyle Edmund (30), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (20), Argentina, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 1-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

John Isner (14), United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Marin Cilic (22), Croatia, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Fernando Verdasco (32), Spain, def. Tobias Kamke, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Hyeon Chung, Republic of Korea, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-3, 6-2.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Julia Goerges (26), Germany, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Simona Halep (4), Romania, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, def. Yafan Wang, China, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Xiyu Wang, China, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (15), Canada, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Alison Riske, United States, def. Garbine Muguruza (24), Spain, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Denisa Allertova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

