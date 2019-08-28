Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open Show Court Schedule

August 28, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, vs. Frances Tiafoe, United States

Simona Halep (4), Romania, vs. Taylor Townsend, United States

Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, vs. Danielle Rose Collins, United States

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain

Advertisement
Louis Armstrong Stadium

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, vs. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, vs. Magda Linette, Poland

John Isner (14), United States, vs. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany

Cori Gauff, United States, vs. Timea Babos, Hungary

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, vs. Marin Cilic (22), Croatia

Grandstand

Sofia Kenin (20), United States, vs. Laura Siegemund, Germany

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, vs. Alison Riske, United States

Antoine Hoang, France, vs. Nick Kyrgios (28), Australia

Court 17

Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, vs. Jeremy Chardy, France

Alize Cornet, France, vs. Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland

Gael Monfils (13), France, vs. Marius Copil, Romania

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins