US Open Show Court Schedule

|Thursday
|At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
|New York
|Purse: $57,238,700
|Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, vs. Frances Tiafoe, United States
Simona Halep (4), Romania, vs. Taylor Townsend, United States
Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, vs. Danielle Rose Collins, United States
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain
Andrea Petkovic, Germany, vs. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic
Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, vs. Magda Linette, Poland
John Isner (14), United States, vs. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany
Cori Gauff, United States, vs. Timea Babos, Hungary
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, vs. Marin Cilic (22), Croatia
Sofia Kenin (20), United States, vs. Laura Siegemund, Germany
Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, vs. Alison Riske, United States
Antoine Hoang, France, vs. Nick Kyrgios (28), Australia
Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, vs. Jeremy Chardy, France
Alize Cornet, France, vs. Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland
Gael Monfils (13), France, vs. Marius Copil, Romania
