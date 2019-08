US Open Show Court Schedule

By The Associated Press

Friday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $57,238,700 Seedings in parentheses Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Arthur Ashe Stadium

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, vs. Daniel Evans, Britain

Serena Williams (8), United States, vs. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic

Sofia Kenin (20), United States, vs. Madison Keys (10), United States

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, vs. Denis Kudla, United States

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, vs. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic

Maria Sakkari (30), Greece, vs. Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia

Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, vs. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, vs. Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine

Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra, Spain, vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia

Grandstand

Alex de Minaur, Australia, vs. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan

Johanna Konta (16), Britain, vs. Shuai Zhang (33), China

Fiona Ferro, France, vs. Qiang Wang (18), China

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili (17), Georgia

Court 17

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Coco Vandeweghe, United States, vs. Magda Linette, Poland and Iga Swiatek, Poland

Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, vs. David Goffin (15), Belgium

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, vs. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, vs. Coco Vandeweghe, United States and Maxime Cressy, United States

