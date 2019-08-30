US Open Show Court Schedule

Friday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $57,238,700 Seedings in parentheses Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Arthur Ashe Stadium

Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (15), Canada

Hyeon Chung, Republic of Korea, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, vs. Cori Gauff, United States

Andrey Rublev, Russia, vs. Nick Kyrgios (28), Australia

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Taylor Townsend, United States, vs. Sorana Cirstea, Romania

Julia Goerges (26), Germany, vs. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, vs. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia

Gael Monfils (13), France, vs. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, vs. Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland

Grandstand

Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, vs. Andrea Petkovic, Germany

Kristie Haerim Ahn, United States, vs. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

John Isner (14), United States, vs. Marin Cilic (22), Croatia

Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (20), Argentina, vs. Tennys Sandgren, United States

Court 17

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, vs. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia

Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, vs. Alexei Popyrin, Australia

