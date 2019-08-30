US Open Show Court Schedule

|Saturday
|At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
|New York
|Purse: $57,238,700
|Seedings in parentheses
|Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (15), Canada
Hyeon Chung, Republic of Korea, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain
Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, vs. Cori Gauff, United States
Andrey Rublev, Russia, vs. Nick Kyrgios (28), Australia
Taylor Townsend, United States, vs. Sorana Cirstea, Romania
Julia Goerges (26), Germany, vs. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands
Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, vs. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia
Gael Monfils (13), France, vs. Denis Shapovalov, Canada
Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, vs. Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland
Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, vs. Andrea Petkovic, Germany
Kristie Haerim Ahn, United States, vs. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia
John Isner (14), United States, vs. Marin Cilic (22), Croatia
Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (20), Argentina, vs. Tennys Sandgren, United States
Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, vs. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia
Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, vs. Alexei Popyrin, Australia
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.