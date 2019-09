US Open Show Court Schedule

By The Associated Press

Sunday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $57,238,700 Seedings in parentheses Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Arthur Ashe Stadium

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, vs. David Goffin (15), Belgium

Serena Williams (8), United States, vs. Petra Martic (22), Croatia

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, vs. Madison Keys (10), United States

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, vs. Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Qiang Wang (18), China, vs. Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia

Johanna Konta (16), Britain, vs. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (9), United States, vs. Caty McNally, United States and Cori Gauff, United States

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia

Grandstand

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile and Bernarda Pera, United States, vs. Vania King, United States and Caroline Dolehide, United States

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, vs. Alex de Minaur, Australia

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, vs. Shuai Peng, China and Alicja Rosolska, Poland

Marcel Granollers, Spain and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, vs. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (10), Britain

Court 17

Jonny O Mara, Britain and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, vs. Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies (12), Germany

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, vs. Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus

Jurgen Melzer, Austria and Oliver Marach (16), Austria, vs. Marius Copil, Romania and Nick Kyrgios, Australia

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, vs. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil

