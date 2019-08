US Open Show Court Schedule

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $57,238,700 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Arthur Ashe Stadium

Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, vs. Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, vs. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, vs. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina

Serena Williams (8), United States, vs. Caty McNally, United States

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Bradley Klahn, United States, vs. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, vs. Venus Williams, United States

Lin Zhu, China, vs. Madison Keys (10), United States

Lauren Davis, United States, vs. Ashleigh Barty (2), Australia

Borna Coric (12), Croatia, vs. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria

Grandstand

Johanna Konta (16), Britain, vs. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia

Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, vs. Jeremy Chardy, France

Sofia Kenin (20), United States, vs. Laura Siegemund, Germany

Court 17

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Qiang Wang (18), China

Petra Martic (22), Croatia, vs. Ana Bogdan, Romania

Denis Kudla, United States, vs. Dusan Lajovic (27), Serbia

Reilly Opelka, United States, vs. Dominik Koepfer, Germany

