US Open Show Court Schedules

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

All Times EDT

Play begins on all courts at 11 a.m.

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Ken Skupski, Great Britain, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, vs. Marius Copil, Romania, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia

Sofia Kenin (20), United States, vs. Madison Keys (10), United States

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, vs. Denis Kudla, United States

Caroline Wozniacki (19), Denmark, vs. Bianca Andreescu (15), Canada

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain

Grandstand

Fiona Ferro, France, vs. Wang Qiang (18), China

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili (17), Georgia

Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, vs. Andrea Petkovic, Germany

Kristie Ahn, United States, vs. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia

John Isner (14), United States, vs. Marin Cilic (22), Croatia

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, vs. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, vs. Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine

Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra, Spain, vs. Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia

Taylor Townsend, United States, vs. Sorana Cirstea, Romania

Julia Goerges (26), Germany, vs. Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, vs. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia

Court 17

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, vs. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, vs. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia

