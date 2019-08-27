US Senior Amateur Championship Results

|Tuesday
|At Old Chatham Golf Club
|Durham, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,130. Par: 72
|Round of 32
(Upper Bracket)
Michael McCoy, Norwalk, Iowa (142) def. Peter Detemple, Canada (149), 3 and 1
Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) def. Jerry Slagle, Southlake, Texas (150), 2 and 1
Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151) def. Terry Tyson, Perrysburg, Ohio (147), 4 and 3
Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (150) vs. Pete Williams, Juno Beach, Fla. (147), 1 up
Mark Knecht, Paducah, Ky. (151) def. Bob Kearney, Houston, Texas (150), 2 and 1
Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) def. Chris Peddicord, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (150), 4 and 3
Kory Frost, Trabuco Canyon, Calif. (148) def. Titus Harris, Houston, Texas (151), 1 up
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150) def. Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (146), 20 holes
(Lower Bracket)
Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) def. Dean Channell, Cary, N.C. (142), 1 up
William Mitchell, Roswell, Ga. (146) def. Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. (146), 3 and 1
Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148) def. Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (144), 2 and 1
Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. (150) def. Mark Morgan, Shingle Springs, Calif. (150), 3 and 1
Brady Exber, Las Vegas, Nev. (149) def. Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (142), 1 up
Stewart (Buddy) Alexander, Auburn, Ala. (146) def. Jerry Rose, Sarasota, Fla. (147), 2 and 1
Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144) def. Louis Lee, Heber Springs, Ark. (148), 4 and 3
Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (150) def. Greg Cesario, San Marcos, Calif. (150), 5 and 4
(Upper Bracket)
Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) def. Michael McCoy, Norwalk, Iowa (142), 4 and 3
Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151) def. Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (150), 1 up
Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) def. Mark Knecht, Paducah, Ky. (151), 5 and 3
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150) def. Kory Frost, Trabuco Canyon, Calif. (148), 3 and 2
(Lower Bracket)
Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) def. William Mitchell, Roswell, Ga. (146), 2 and 1
Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148) def. Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. (150), 3 and 1
Brady Exber, Las Vegas, Nev. (149) def. Stewart (Buddy) Alexander, Auburn, Ala. (146), 3 and 2
Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144) def. Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (150), 4 and 3
___
|Pairings for Wednesday’s quarterfinal round
|All Times EDT
(Upper Bracket)
7:30 a.m. – Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) vs. Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151)
7:45 a.m. – Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) vs. Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150)
(Lower Bracket)
8 a.m. – Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) vs. Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148)
8:15 a.m. – Brady Exber, Las Vegas, Nev. (149) vs. Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144)
