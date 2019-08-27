US Senior Amateur Championship Results

Tuesday At Old Chatham Golf Club Durham, N.C. Yardage: 7,130. Par: 72 Round of 32

(Upper Bracket)

Michael McCoy, Norwalk, Iowa (142) def. Peter Detemple, Canada (149), 3 and 1

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) def. Jerry Slagle, Southlake, Texas (150), 2 and 1

Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151) def. Terry Tyson, Perrysburg, Ohio (147), 4 and 3

Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (150) vs. Pete Williams, Juno Beach, Fla. (147), 1 up

Mark Knecht, Paducah, Ky. (151) def. Bob Kearney, Houston, Texas (150), 2 and 1

Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) def. Chris Peddicord, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (150), 4 and 3

Kory Frost, Trabuco Canyon, Calif. (148) def. Titus Harris, Houston, Texas (151), 1 up

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150) def. Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (146), 20 holes

(Lower Bracket)

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) def. Dean Channell, Cary, N.C. (142), 1 up

William Mitchell, Roswell, Ga. (146) def. Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. (146), 3 and 1

Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148) def. Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (144), 2 and 1

Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. (150) def. Mark Morgan, Shingle Springs, Calif. (150), 3 and 1

Brady Exber, Las Vegas, Nev. (149) def. Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (142), 1 up

Stewart (Buddy) Alexander, Auburn, Ala. (146) def. Jerry Rose, Sarasota, Fla. (147), 2 and 1

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144) def. Louis Lee, Heber Springs, Ark. (148), 4 and 3

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (150) def. Greg Cesario, San Marcos, Calif. (150), 5 and 4

Round of 16

(Upper Bracket)

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) def. Michael McCoy, Norwalk, Iowa (142), 4 and 3

Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151) def. Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (150), 1 up

Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) def. Mark Knecht, Paducah, Ky. (151), 5 and 3

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150) def. Kory Frost, Trabuco Canyon, Calif. (148), 3 and 2

(Lower Bracket)

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) def. William Mitchell, Roswell, Ga. (146), 2 and 1

Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148) def. Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. (150), 3 and 1

Brady Exber, Las Vegas, Nev. (149) def. Stewart (Buddy) Alexander, Auburn, Ala. (146), 3 and 2

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144) def. Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (150), 4 and 3

Pairings for Wednesday’s quarterfinal round All Times EDT

(Upper Bracket)

7:30 a.m. – Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) vs. Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151)

7:45 a.m. – Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) vs. Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150)

(Lower Bracket)

8 a.m. – Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) vs. Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148)

8:15 a.m. – Brady Exber, Las Vegas, Nev. (149) vs. Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144)

