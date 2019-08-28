US Senior Amateur Championship Results

Wednesday At Old Chatham Golf Club Durham, N.C. Yardage: 7,130. Par: 72 Quarterfinals

(Upper Bracket)

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) def. Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151), 19 holes

Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) def. Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150), 2 and 1

(Lower Bracket)

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) def. Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148), 6 and 5

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144) def. Brady Exber, Las Vegas, Nev. (149), 1 up

Advertisement

Semifinals

(Upper Bracket)

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) def. Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146), 1 up

(Lower Bracket)

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) def. Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144), 21 holes

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.