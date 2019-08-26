US Senior Amateur Championship Results

Monday At Old Chatham Golf Club Durham, N.C. Yardage: 7,130. Par: 72 Round of 64

Michael McCoy, Norwalk, Iowa (142) def. Walker Taylor, Wilmington, N.C. (152), 1 up

Peter Detemple, Canada (149) def. Edward Armagost, Jupiter, Fla. (149), 22 holes

Jerry Slagle, Southlake, Texas (150) def. Brian Kennedy, Highland Beach, Fla. (146), 20 holes

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. (146) def. David Nelson, Reno, Nev. (150), 3 and 2

Advertisement

Paul Jett, Southern Pines, N.C. (151) def. Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa (144), 2 and 1

Terry Tyson, Perrysburg, Ohio (147) def. Tom Whaley, Edina, Minn. (150), 2 and 1

Bryan Norton, Mission Hills, Kan. (150) def. William Hodges, Rosemary Beach, Fla. (145), 3 and 2

Pete Williams, Juno Beach, Fla. (147) def. Jeff Benton, Litchfield Park, Ariz. (150), 4 and 3

Mark Knecht, Paducah, Ky. (151) def. Gregory Condon, Monte Vista, Colo. (143), 19 holes

Bob Kearney, Houston (150) def. Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif. (148), 5 and 4

Rick Cloninger, McDonough, Ga. (146) def. Jack Hall, Savannah, Ga. (150), 4 and 2

Chris Peddicord, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (150) def. David Hancock, Greenville, Ala. (147), 2 and 1

Titus Harris, Houston (151) def. Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. (143), 2 up

Kory Frost, Trabuco Canyon, Calif. (148) def. Steve Maddalena, Jackson, Mich. (150), 2 up

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. (146) def. Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. (150), 2 and 1

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. (150) def. Lionel Sutton, La Grange, N.C. (147), 3 and 2

Dean Channell, Cary, N.C. (142) def. Edward Parnell, Altamonte Springs, Fla. (152), 2 and 1

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. (149) def. Kenneth Coutant, Dallas (149), 8 and 7

William Mitchell, Roswell, Ga. (146) def. Kevin King, Bluffton, S.C. (150), 2 and 1

Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. (146) def. Bradley Karns, Vancouver, Wash. (150), 3 and 2

Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. (144) def. Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif. (151), 3 and 2

Walter Todd, Laurens, S.C. (148) def. Don Whittemore, Temple Terrace, Fla. (150), 1 up

Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. (150) def. Chris Fieger, Denver, Pa. (145), 21 holes

Mark Morgan, Shingle Springs, Calif. (150) def. Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. (147), 20 holes

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (142) def. Keith Smith, Franklin, Mass. (152), 4 and 3

Brady Exber, Las Vegas (149) def. Chris Hall, Marietta, Ga. (149), 4 and 3

Stewart (Buddy) Alexander, Auburn, Ala. (146) def. Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo. (150), 2 up

Jerry Rose, Sarasota, Fla. (147) def. Ned Zachar, Bedford, N.Y. (150), 2 and 1

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. (144) def. Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. (151), 1 up

Louis Lee, Heber Springs, Ark. (148) def. Michael Del Rocco, Jacksonville, Fla. (150), 2 and 1

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. (150) def. Tim Sheppard, East Peoria, Ill. (145), 2 and 1

Greg Cesario, San Marcos, Calif. (150) def. Jerry Gunthorpe, Ovid, Mich. (147), 4 and 3

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.