US Women’s Senior Amateur Championship Results

|Wednesday
|At Cedar Rapids Country Club
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Yardage: 5,732. Par: 72
|Quarterfinals
Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu def. Tina Barker, Fairfield, Calif., 4 and 2
Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore. def. Lynne Cowan, Rocklin, Calif., 5 and 4
Sue Wooster, Australia def. Laura Webb, Ireland, 1 up
Caryn Wilson, Rancho Mirage, Calif. def. Mary Ann Hayward, Canada, 5 and 4
