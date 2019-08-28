US Women’s Senior Amateur Championship Results

Wednesday At Cedar Rapids Country Club Cedar Rapids, Iowa Yardage: 5,732. Par: 72 Quarterfinals

Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu def. Tina Barker, Fairfield, Calif., 4 and 2

Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore. def. Lynne Cowan, Rocklin, Calif., 5 and 4

Sue Wooster, Australia def. Laura Webb, Ireland, 1 up

Caryn Wilson, Rancho Mirage, Calif. def. Mary Ann Hayward, Canada, 5 and 4

