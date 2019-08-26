Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Women’s Senior Amateur Championship Results

August 26, 2019 5:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Monday
At Cedar Rapids Country Club
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Yardage: 5,732. Par: 72
Match Play
Round of 64

Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky. (143) def. Jane Curtin, Silver Spring, Md. (161), 6 and 4

Sally Krueger, San Francisco (155) def. Theresa Mahlik, Madison, Ala. (155), 5 and 4

Suzi Spotleson, Canton, Ohio (151) def. Mina Hardin, Mexico (158), 1 up

Tina Barker, Fairfield, Calif. (158) def. Jackie Little, Canada (151), 3 and 1

Advertisement

Cheryl Grigg, Sea Island, Ga. (160) def. Leigh Klasse, Cumberland, Wis. (148), 2 and 1

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Jayne Pardus, Mount Pleasant, S.C. (153) def. Kathy Hartwiger, Birmingham, Ala. (157), 1 up

Rhonda Orr, Canada (159) def. Diane Lang, Weston, Fla. (148), 4 and 3

Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu (153) def. Marianne Towersey, Pebble Beach, Calif. (157), 5 and 3

Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif. (146) def. Dori Eastwood, Lexington, Ky. (161), 7 and 6

Sarah Ingram, Nashville, Tenn. (156) def. Marion Reid, Canada (154), 4 and 3

Lynne Cowan, Rocklin, Calif. (150) def. Lin Culver, Palm Coast, Fla. (158), 5 and 4

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Julie Massa, Holt, Mich. (152) def. LeeAnn Fairlie, Oklahoma City (158), 3 and 2

Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore. (148) def. Susan West, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (161), 1 up

Maggie Leef, Pewaukee, Wis. (154) def. Sherry Herman, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (156), 4 and 3

Pamela Kuong, Wellesley Hills, Mass. (159) def. Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas (150), 24 holes

Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo. (158) def. Sherry Wright, Oxnard, Calif. (152), 19 holes

Ellen Port, St. Louis (145) def. Kathy Glennon, Wildwood, Mo. (161), 6 and 5

Sue Wooster, Australia (156) def. Kim Eaton, Mesa, Ariz. (155), 4 and 3

Marie-Therese Torti, Canada (151) def. Nancy Beck, Dallas (158), 7 and 6

Tara Fleming, Jersey City, N.J. (158) def. Amy Ellertson, Free Union, Va. (151), 4 and 3

Laura Webb, Ireland (148) def. Noreen Mohler, Bethlehem, Pa. (160), 5 and 4

Mary Jane Hiestand, Naples, Fla. (153) def. Brenda Williams, Minnetrista, Minn. (157), 4 and 3

MK Thanos-Zordani, Palm Desert, Calif. (150) def. Kathy Kurata, Los Angeles (159), 2 up

Kim Keyer-Scott, Estero, Fla. (153) def. Michelle Elgin, Middleburg, Va. (157), 5 and 4

Mary Ann Hayward, Canada (145) def. Monica Townsend, El Paso, Texas (161), 3 and 2

Karen Garcia, Cool, Calif. (155) def. Joanne Adams, Detroit (156), 2 and 1

Carol Sarkissian, Chino Hills, Calif. (158) def. Laura Coble, Augusta, Ga. (151), 7 and 6

Jane Fitzgerald, Kensington, Md. (151) def. Erica Chappell, Nashville, Tenn. (158), 5 and 4

Judith Kyrinis, Canada (148) def. Audrey Akins, Canada (160), 4 and 3

Anita Wicks, Roseburg, Ore. (154) def. Stacey Arnold, Westminster, Colo. (157), 4 and 3

Leslie Folsom, Tukwila, Wash. (150) def. Denise Callahan, Canton, Ohio (159), 3 and 2

Caryn Wilson, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (153) def. Susan Cohn, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (157), 2 and 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution