US Women’s Senior Amateur Championship Results

|Monday
|At Cedar Rapids Country Club
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Yardage: 5,732. Par: 72
|Match Play
|Round of 64
Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky. (143) def. Jane Curtin, Silver Spring, Md. (161), 6 and 4
Sally Krueger, San Francisco (155) def. Theresa Mahlik, Madison, Ala. (155), 5 and 4
Suzi Spotleson, Canton, Ohio (151) def. Mina Hardin, Mexico (158), 1 up
Tina Barker, Fairfield, Calif. (158) def. Jackie Little, Canada (151), 3 and 1
Cheryl Grigg, Sea Island, Ga. (160) def. Leigh Klasse, Cumberland, Wis. (148), 2 and 1
Jayne Pardus, Mount Pleasant, S.C. (153) def. Kathy Hartwiger, Birmingham, Ala. (157), 1 up
Rhonda Orr, Canada (159) def. Diane Lang, Weston, Fla. (148), 4 and 3
Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu (153) def. Marianne Towersey, Pebble Beach, Calif. (157), 5 and 3
Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif. (146) def. Dori Eastwood, Lexington, Ky. (161), 7 and 6
Sarah Ingram, Nashville, Tenn. (156) def. Marion Reid, Canada (154), 4 and 3
Lynne Cowan, Rocklin, Calif. (150) def. Lin Culver, Palm Coast, Fla. (158), 5 and 4
Julie Massa, Holt, Mich. (152) def. LeeAnn Fairlie, Oklahoma City (158), 3 and 2
Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore. (148) def. Susan West, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (161), 1 up
Maggie Leef, Pewaukee, Wis. (154) def. Sherry Herman, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (156), 4 and 3
Pamela Kuong, Wellesley Hills, Mass. (159) def. Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas (150), 24 holes
Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo. (158) def. Sherry Wright, Oxnard, Calif. (152), 19 holes
Ellen Port, St. Louis (145) def. Kathy Glennon, Wildwood, Mo. (161), 6 and 5
Sue Wooster, Australia (156) def. Kim Eaton, Mesa, Ariz. (155), 4 and 3
Marie-Therese Torti, Canada (151) def. Nancy Beck, Dallas (158), 7 and 6
Tara Fleming, Jersey City, N.J. (158) def. Amy Ellertson, Free Union, Va. (151), 4 and 3
Laura Webb, Ireland (148) def. Noreen Mohler, Bethlehem, Pa. (160), 5 and 4
Mary Jane Hiestand, Naples, Fla. (153) def. Brenda Williams, Minnetrista, Minn. (157), 4 and 3
MK Thanos-Zordani, Palm Desert, Calif. (150) def. Kathy Kurata, Los Angeles (159), 2 up
Kim Keyer-Scott, Estero, Fla. (153) def. Michelle Elgin, Middleburg, Va. (157), 5 and 4
Mary Ann Hayward, Canada (145) def. Monica Townsend, El Paso, Texas (161), 3 and 2
Karen Garcia, Cool, Calif. (155) def. Joanne Adams, Detroit (156), 2 and 1
Carol Sarkissian, Chino Hills, Calif. (158) def. Laura Coble, Augusta, Ga. (151), 7 and 6
Jane Fitzgerald, Kensington, Md. (151) def. Erica Chappell, Nashville, Tenn. (158), 5 and 4
Judith Kyrinis, Canada (148) def. Audrey Akins, Canada (160), 4 and 3
Anita Wicks, Roseburg, Ore. (154) def. Stacey Arnold, Westminster, Colo. (157), 4 and 3
Leslie Folsom, Tukwila, Wash. (150) def. Denise Callahan, Canton, Ohio (159), 3 and 2
Caryn Wilson, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (153) def. Susan Cohn, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (157), 2 and 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.