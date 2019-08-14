USL Championship

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29 Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16 Nashville 12 5 6 42 41 19 Pittsburgh 11 3 8 41 43 23 North Carolina 11 5 7 40 38 21 Indy 12 4 4 40 30 15 Louisville 10 7 6 36 34 28 Ottawa 8 4 9 33 32 22 Charleston 7 5 9 30 29 31 Saint Louis 6 7 8 26 25 26 Birmingham 7 10 5 26 21 36 Charlotte 5 9 10 25 28 36 Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44 Loudoun 5 10 5 20 29 36 Memphis 4 11 7 19 21 32 Atlanta 2 4 13 5 17 24 54 Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62 Swope Park Rangers 3 12 6 15 27 48 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Phoenix 15 2 5 50 58 20 Reno 13 6 5 44 51 37 Fresno 12 3 7 43 38 22 Real Monarchs 10 7 4 34 43 33 New Mexico 8 6 9 33 43 37 Austin 9 8 6 33 30 34 Portland II 8 7 8 32 43 38 LA Galaxy II 8 8 8 32 40 47 Sacramento 9 9 4 31 30 26 San Antonio 8 9 6 30 37 33 OKC Energy 7 8 9 30 31 34 El Paso 7 7 8 29 24 25 Orange County 6 8 9 27 34 35 Las Vegas 7 9 6 27 31 34 Rio Grande Valley 6 11 6 24 36 42 Colorado Springs 6 14 4 22 23 43 Tulsa 4 12 7 19 29 48 Tacoma 4 13 5 17 20 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 6

Memphis 0, Saint Louis 0, tie

Wednesday, August 7

Nashville 4, Hartford 0

Portland II 2, Colorado Springs 2, tie

Las Vegas 0, Sacramento 0, tie

Friday, August 9

Charlotte 3, Loudoun 3, tie

Tacoma 2, Orange County 1

Saturday, August 10

New York Red Bulls II 5, Hartford 1

Pittsburgh 3, Swope Park Rangers 2

Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0

Bethlehem Steel 0, Nashville 0, tie

Rio Grande Valley 3, Colorado Springs 3, tie

Charleston 1, Saint Louis 1, tie

North Carolina 2, Memphis 1

Fresno 2, OKC Energy 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Austin 1

Real Monarchs 4, Tulsa 1

Phoenix 2, El Paso 1

San Antonio 4, Reno 1

Sunday, August 11

Louisville 5, Atlanta 2 1

Portland II 3, New Mexico 2

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1

Friday, August 16

Swope Park Rangers at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Reno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

Nashville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Saint Louis at Indy, 6 p.m.

