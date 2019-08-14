USL Championship

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York Red Bulls II
|14
|5
|5
|47
|57
|29
|Tampa Bay
|13
|3
|7
|46
|39
|16
|Nashville
|12
|5
|6
|42
|41
|19
|Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|8
|41
|43
|23
|North Carolina
|11
|5
|7
|40
|38
|21
|Indy
|12
|4
|4
|40
|30
|15
|Louisville
|10
|7
|6
|36
|34
|28
|Ottawa
|8
|4
|9
|33
|32
|22
|Charleston
|7
|5
|9
|30
|29
|31
|Saint Louis
|6
|7
|8
|26
|25
|26
|Birmingham
|7
|10
|5
|26
|21
|36
|Charlotte
|5
|9
|10
|25
|28
|36
|Bethlehem Steel
|6
|12
|5
|23
|30
|44
|Loudoun
|5
|10
|5
|20
|29
|36
|Memphis
|4
|11
|7
|19
|21
|32
|Atlanta 2
|4
|13
|5
|17
|24
|54
|Hartford
|4
|17
|4
|16
|30
|62
|Swope Park Rangers
|3
|12
|6
|15
|27
|48
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Phoenix
|15
|2
|5
|50
|58
|20
|Reno
|13
|6
|5
|44
|51
|37
|Fresno
|12
|3
|7
|43
|38
|22
|Real Monarchs
|10
|7
|4
|34
|43
|33
|New Mexico
|8
|6
|9
|33
|43
|37
|Austin
|9
|8
|6
|33
|30
|34
|Portland II
|8
|7
|8
|32
|43
|38
|LA Galaxy II
|8
|8
|8
|32
|40
|47
|Sacramento
|9
|9
|4
|31
|30
|26
|San Antonio
|8
|9
|6
|30
|37
|33
|OKC Energy
|7
|8
|9
|30
|31
|34
|El Paso
|7
|7
|8
|29
|24
|25
|Orange County
|6
|8
|9
|27
|34
|35
|Las Vegas
|7
|9
|6
|27
|31
|34
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|11
|6
|24
|36
|42
|Colorado Springs
|6
|14
|4
|22
|23
|43
|Tulsa
|4
|12
|7
|19
|29
|48
|Tacoma
|4
|13
|5
|17
|20
|53
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Memphis 0, Saint Louis 0, tie
Nashville 4, Hartford 0
Portland II 2, Colorado Springs 2, tie
Las Vegas 0, Sacramento 0, tie
Charlotte 3, Loudoun 3, tie
Tacoma 2, Orange County 1
New York Red Bulls II 5, Hartford 1
Pittsburgh 3, Swope Park Rangers 2
Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0
Bethlehem Steel 0, Nashville 0, tie
Rio Grande Valley 3, Colorado Springs 3, tie
Charleston 1, Saint Louis 1, tie
North Carolina 2, Memphis 1
Fresno 2, OKC Energy 1
LA Galaxy II 3, Austin 1
Real Monarchs 4, Tulsa 1
Phoenix 2, El Paso 1
San Antonio 4, Reno 1
Louisville 5, Atlanta 2 1
Portland II 3, New Mexico 2
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1
Swope Park Rangers at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Reno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Saint Louis at Indy, 6 p.m.
