The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USL Championship

August 14, 2019 9:38 pm
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 12 5 6 42 41 19
Pittsburgh 11 3 8 41 43 23
North Carolina 11 5 7 40 38 21
Indy 12 4 4 40 30 15
Louisville 10 7 6 36 34 28
Ottawa 8 4 9 33 32 22
Charleston 7 5 9 30 29 31
Saint Louis 6 7 8 26 25 26
Birmingham 7 10 5 26 21 36
Charlotte 5 9 10 25 28 36
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 10 5 20 29 36
Memphis 4 11 7 19 21 32
Atlanta 2 4 13 5 17 24 54
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 12 6 15 27 48
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 15 2 5 50 58 20
Reno 13 6 5 44 51 37
Fresno 12 3 7 43 38 22
Real Monarchs 10 7 4 34 43 33
New Mexico 8 6 9 33 43 37
Austin 9 8 6 33 30 34
Portland II 8 7 8 32 43 38
LA Galaxy II 8 8 8 32 40 47
Sacramento 9 9 4 31 30 26
San Antonio 8 9 6 30 37 33
OKC Energy 7 8 9 30 31 34
El Paso 7 7 8 29 24 25
Orange County 6 8 9 27 34 35
Las Vegas 7 9 6 27 31 34
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 6 24 36 42
Colorado Springs 6 14 4 22 23 43
Tulsa 4 12 7 19 29 48
Tacoma 4 13 5 17 20 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 6

Memphis 0, Saint Louis 0, tie

Wednesday, August 7

Nashville 4, Hartford 0

Portland II 2, Colorado Springs 2, tie

Las Vegas 0, Sacramento 0, tie

Friday, August 9

Charlotte 3, Loudoun 3, tie

Tacoma 2, Orange County 1

Saturday, August 10

New York Red Bulls II 5, Hartford 1

Pittsburgh 3, Swope Park Rangers 2

Birmingham 1, Tampa Bay 0

Bethlehem Steel 0, Nashville 0, tie

Rio Grande Valley 3, Colorado Springs 3, tie

Charleston 1, Saint Louis 1, tie

North Carolina 2, Memphis 1

Fresno 2, OKC Energy 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Austin 1

Real Monarchs 4, Tulsa 1

Phoenix 2, El Paso 1

San Antonio 4, Reno 1

Sunday, August 11

Louisville 5, Atlanta 2 1

Portland II 3, New Mexico 2

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1

Friday, August 16

Swope Park Rangers at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Portland II, 10:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Reno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

Nashville at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

Saint Louis at Indy, 6 p.m.

