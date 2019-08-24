Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Van Rooyen shoots 64, leads by 1 at Scandinavian Invitation

August 24, 2019 12:58 pm
 
GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — South African golfer Erik van Rooyen birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a 6-under 64 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation.

Van Rooyen is bidding to win his first European Tour title after posting two second-place finishes among five top-10s this season, his first on the circuit since graduating from the second-tier Challenge Tour.

He was on 13-under 197 overall after the third round, one clear of Matt Fitzpatrick of England (69), Ashun Wu of China (67) and Wade Ormsby (65).

Henrik Stenson, playing in his native Sweden, shot a 69 and is in a five-way tie for fifth place on 10 under.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

