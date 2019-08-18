Listen Live Sports

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0

August 18, 2019 1:29 pm
 
Vancouver 1 0 1
D.C. United 0 0 0

First half_1, Vancouver, Reyna 5(Teibert), 18th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau; D.C. United, Bill Hamid.

Yellow Cards_Rodriguez, D.C. United, 14th; Teibert, Vancouver, 53rd; Rose, Vancouver, 69th; Crepeau, Vancouver, 90th+6; Adnan, Vancouver, 90th+8.

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Adam Garner, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

A_22,120 (21,000)

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau, Jake Nerwinski(Doneil Henry, 50th), Erik Godoy, Derek Cornelius, Ali Adnan, Andy Rose, Thelonius Bair, Fredy Montero(Tosaint Ricketts, 79th), Hwang In-beom, Russell Teibert, Yordy Reyna(Scott Sutter, 90th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid, Leonardo Jara(Emmanuel Boateng, 67th), Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Lucas Rodriguez, Junior Moreno, Felipe Martins, Ulises Segura(Luciano Acosta, 58th), Wayne Rooney(Ola Kamara, 74th), Paul Arriola.

