Vanderbilt to begin alcohol sales at home football games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt plans to conduct alcohol sales to the general public for home football games this season.

Athletic director Malcolm Turner announced the new policy Wednesday.

Vanderbilt will sell beer in public areas of the stadium. Wine will be available to fans in premium seating.

Turner says alcohol sales “will provide additional resources to invest in our mission of helping student-athletes succeed on and off the field, such as through facility enhancements and in other areas.” A portion of revenue will support alcohol education programs on campus.

Southeastern Conference chancellors and school presidents voted in May to give league members the autonomy to decide whether to sell beer and wine in public areas during sporting events. A few other SEC schools including Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M have since announced plans for alcohol sales at football games.

Vanderbilt said a limit of two beers may be purchased at one time per legal ID. Sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter.

