VAR denies Wolves in 0-0 Premier League opener at Leicester

August 11, 2019 11:38 am
 
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Wolverhampton Wanderers had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Leicester City in the Premier League after VAR intervened to disallow Leander Dendoncker’s strike on Sunday.

The visitors thought they’d taken the lead six minutes into the second half but video replays showed Dendoncker’s initial header struck teammate Willy Boly’s arm before coming back to the Belgian.

Both sides struggled to create chances of note, though Wolves might have won with better finishing from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers opted for Caglar Soyuncu to fill the gap left by Harry Maguire’s 80-million pound ($97 million) departure for Manchester United. Soyuncu had little trouble as both sides nullified each other.

Leicester dominated possession but Jamie Vardy had little involvement until Youri Tielemans’ cross shot across the six-yard box in the 38th. The former England striker failed to get a touch.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

