Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Venter, Brehon lead Merrimack past Virginia Lynchburg 45-14

August 31, 2019 8:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jamari Venter and Matt Brehon ran for two touchdowns apiece as Merrimack rolled past Virginia Lynchburg of the National Christian College Athletic Association 45-14 in a season opener on Saturday.

Venter ran 10 yards for his first score two plays after safety Cam Tillman intercepted Virginia Lynchburg QB Sherman Brown and took it 35 yards deep into Dragons’ territory. Corey Resendes followed with a 36-yard field goal and Brehon ran six yards for a score to make it 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Christian Carter threw a 23-yard touchdown to Johnny Rosario and Malachi McFadden added a 2-yard scoring run to give the Warriors a 31-7 halftime lead.

Venter led with 93 yards rushing on 13 carries. Brehon ran for 82 yards including a 42-yard touchdown dash late in the fourth quarter. Carter had 163 yards passing.

Advertisement

Brown finished with 129 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Dragons. He was intercepted twice.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury