Veteran Dani Alves signs deal with Brazil’s Sao Paulo

August 1, 2019 7:48 pm
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Brazilian right back Dani Alves has signed a free transfer deal to play for his boyhood team Sao Paulo FC.

The club announced the move Thursday in a video with the 36-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain defender.

Brazilian media reports the deal is valid until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I could have chosen anywhere to play, but I chose to return to Brazil,” the right-back said.

Alves’s contract with PSG expired in July. The Brazilian said then he would like to remain in European soccer.

The right-back was Brazil’s captain in the latest Copa America title winning campaign. He was also voted by organizers as the best player of the tournament.

Sao Paulo is in fifth position in the Brazilian championship after 12 matches.

