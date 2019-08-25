Listen Live Sports

Veteran safety McDonald released by Dolphins

August 25, 2019 8:28 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Veteran safety T.J. McDonald, who started 14 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, has been released.

McDonald, a six-year veteran with 75 career starts, was due to make $5 million this year. He spent two seasons with the Dolphins but fell behind safeties Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on the depth chart this summer under new coach Brian Flores.

Last year McDonald ranked third on the team with 86 tackles and tied for second with three interceptions.

