The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Vikings-Bills Stats

August 29, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Minnesota 7 3 3 10—23
Buffalo 3 0 3 21—27
First Quarter

Min_Abdullah 15 pass from Sloter (Vedvik kick), 5:57.

Buf_FG Hauschka 54, 1:05.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Vedvik 27, :43.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG McLaughlin 54, 8:58.

Min_FG Bailey 54, 5:40.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Henderson 3 run (Bailey kick), 10:17.

Min_FG Bailey 43, 7:41.

Buf_Jackson 6 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:53.

Buf_M.Murphy 79 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 3:21.

Buf_Sills 8 pass from Jackson (McLaughlin kick), :08.

A_57,765.

___

Min Buf
First downs 25 15
Total Net Yards 336 282
Rushes-yards 39-136 21-120
Passing 200 162
Punt Returns 1-0 1-79
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-2
Comp-Att-Int 24-34-2 22-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 1-13
Punts 3-39.7 4-44.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-31 7-41
Time of Possession 36:02 23:58

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Henderson 16-59, Abdullah 5-21, Boone 6-19, Blasingame 7-19, Davis 1-10, Sloter 2-6, Hollins 1-1, Browning 1-1. Buffalo, Jackson 8-78, M.Murphy 8-27, Wade 5-15.

PASSING_Minnesota, Sloter 16-24-1-163, Browning 8-10-1-46. Buffalo, Jackson 22-33-0-175.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Dillon 5-48, Hikutini 4-45, Treadwell 3-30, Blasingame 3-5, Zylstra 2-24, Hollins 2-17, Davis 2-11, Abdullah 1-15, Henderson 1-8, Boone 1-6. Buffalo, McCloud 5-48, Easley 4-41, Wade 3-7, Croom 2-27, Williams 2-18, Sills 2-14, C.Phillips 2-10, M.Murphy 2-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Vedvik 37.

