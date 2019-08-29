Vikings-Bills Stats

|Minnesota
|7
|3
|3
|10—23
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|3
|21—27
|First Quarter
Min_Abdullah 15 pass from Sloter (Vedvik kick), 5:57.
Buf_FG Hauschka 54, 1:05.
Min_FG Vedvik 27, :43.
Buf_FG McLaughlin 54, 8:58.
Min_FG Bailey 54, 5:40.
Min_Henderson 3 run (Bailey kick), 10:17.
Min_FG Bailey 43, 7:41.
Buf_Jackson 6 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:53.
Buf_M.Murphy 79 punt return (McLaughlin kick), 3:21.
Buf_Sills 8 pass from Jackson (McLaughlin kick), :08.
A_57,765.
___
|Min
|Buf
|First downs
|25
|15
|Total Net Yards
|336
|282
|Rushes-yards
|39-136
|21-120
|Passing
|200
|162
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-79
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-34-2
|22-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-13
|Punts
|3-39.7
|4-44.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-31
|7-41
|Time of Possession
|36:02
|23:58
___
RUSHING_Minnesota, Henderson 16-59, Abdullah 5-21, Boone 6-19, Blasingame 7-19, Davis 1-10, Sloter 2-6, Hollins 1-1, Browning 1-1. Buffalo, Jackson 8-78, M.Murphy 8-27, Wade 5-15.
PASSING_Minnesota, Sloter 16-24-1-163, Browning 8-10-1-46. Buffalo, Jackson 22-33-0-175.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Dillon 5-48, Hikutini 4-45, Treadwell 3-30, Blasingame 3-5, Zylstra 2-24, Hollins 2-17, Davis 2-11, Abdullah 1-15, Henderson 1-8, Boone 1-6. Buffalo, McCloud 5-48, Easley 4-41, Wade 3-7, Croom 2-27, Williams 2-18, Sills 2-14, C.Phillips 2-10, M.Murphy 2-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Vedvik 37.
