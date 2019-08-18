Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wake Forest to start Jamie Newman at QB

August 18, 2019 4:48 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jamie Newman will begin the season as Wake Forest’s starting quarterback.

Coach Dave Clawson announced the decision Sunday to start Newman ahead of sophomore Sam Hartman.

Clawson says he was confident in both quarterbacks because they both looked capable when healthy.

Hartman started the first nine games of 2018 as a freshman, completing 55 percent of his passes for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

Newman took over and led the Demon Deacons to an upset at North Carolina State and a Birmingham Bowl victory over Memphis while throwing for nine TDs and completing nearly 60 percent of his throws.

Wake Forest opens Aug. 30 against Utah State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

