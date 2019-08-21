Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|11
|12
|11
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Turner ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Osuna 3b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Cabrera 2b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Markel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corbin p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moran 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|González ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Agrazal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|006
|000
|032
|—
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Musgrove 2 (3). DP_Washington 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Washington 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Eaton (21), Gomes 2 (11), Adams (14), Corbin (1), Bell (37). HR_A.Cabrera (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W,10-5
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Rainey
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Osuna
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Musgrove L,8-12
|5
|
|7
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Agrazal
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Markel
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Liriano
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
Liriano pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:54. A_10,577 (38,362).
