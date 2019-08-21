Listen Live Sports

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

August 21, 2019 10:12 pm
 
Washington Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 11 12 11 Totals 31 1 5 1
Turner ss 6 1 2 1 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0
Eaton rf 5 1 2 1 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 Marte cf 3 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 1 1
Soto lf 4 1 0 0 Osuna 3b-p 4 0 0 0
A.Cabrera 2b-3b 5 1 1 3 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0
Adams 1b 5 1 1 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 0
Robles cf 3 2 0 0 Markel p 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 2 2 2 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
Corbin p 4 1 1 1 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0
Sanchez ph-2b 1 0 1 1 González ss 3 0 1 0
Musgrove p 1 0 0 0
M.Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0
Agrazal p 0 0 0 0
Díaz c 1 0 0 0
Washington 006 000 032 11
Pittsburgh 000 000 001 1

E_Musgrove 2 (3). DP_Washington 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Washington 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Eaton (21), Gomes 2 (11), Adams (14), Corbin (1), Bell (37). HR_A.Cabrera (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin W,10-5 8 3 0 0 2 4
Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 0
Pittsburgh
Osuna 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Musgrove L,8-12 5 7 6 5 2 1
Agrazal 2 0 0 0 0 1
Markel 2-3 3 3 3 3 0
Liriano 1 1 2 2 2 1

Liriano pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:54. A_10,577 (38,362).

