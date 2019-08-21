Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Washington Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 11 12 11 Totals 31 1 5 1 Turner ss 6 1 2 1 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 5 1 2 1 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 1 1 Soto lf 4 1 0 0 Osuna 3b-p 4 0 0 0 A.Cabrera 2b-3b 5 1 1 3 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Adams 1b 5 1 1 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 Robles cf 3 2 0 0 Markel p 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 2 2 2 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 4 1 1 1 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 Sanchez ph-2b 1 0 1 1 González ss 3 0 1 0 Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 M.Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Agrazal p 0 0 0 0 Díaz c 1 0 0 0

Washington 006 000 032 — 11 Pittsburgh 000 000 001 — 1

E_Musgrove 2 (3). DP_Washington 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Washington 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Eaton (21), Gomes 2 (11), Adams (14), Corbin (1), Bell (37). HR_A.Cabrera (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin W,10-5 8 3 0 0 2 4 Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 0

Pittsburgh Osuna 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Musgrove L,8-12 5 7 6 5 2 1 Agrazal 2 0 0 0 0 1 Markel 2-3 3 3 3 3 0 Liriano 1 1 2 2 2 1

Liriano pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:54. A_10,577 (38,362).

