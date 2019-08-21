Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 11 12 11 7 3 Turner ss 6 1 2 1 0 0 .295 Eaton rf 5 1 2 1 1 0 .291 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .323 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Soto lf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .288 A.Cabrera 2b-3b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .324 Adams 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Robles cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .248 Gomes c 3 2 2 2 2 0 .216 Corbin p 4 1 1 1 0 0 .077 b-Sanchez ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 2 4 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Reynolds lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .325 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Bell 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .280 Osuna 3b-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Markel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Moran 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 González ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .119 a-M.Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Agrazal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Díaz c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247

Washington 006 000 032_11 12 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 001_1 5 2

a-flied out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-singled for Corbin in the 9th.

E_Musgrove 2 (3). LOB_Washington 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Eaton (21), Gomes 2 (11), Adams (14), Corbin (1), Bell (37). HR_A.Cabrera (2), off Musgrove. RBIs_Eaton (40), Rendon 2 (100), A.Cabrera 3 (13), Gomes 2 (28), Corbin (3), Sanchez (1), Turner (42), Bell (99).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Soto 3, Eaton); Pittsburgh 3 (Osuna, Newman, Reyes). RISP_Washington 8 for 16; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Marte, Osuna. GIDP_Bell.

DP_Washington 1 (A.Cabrera, Turner, Adams).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 10-5 8 3 0 0 2 4 93 3.17 Rainey 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 4.13

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Osuna 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Musgrove, L, 8-12 5 7 6 5 2 1 84 4.74 Agrazal 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 4.09 Markel 2-3 3 3 3 3 0 33 9.82 Liriano 1 1 2 2 2 1 22 3.64

Inherited runners-scored_Osuna 2-1, Liriano 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:54. A_10,577 (38,362).

