Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|11
|12
|11
|7
|3
|
|Turner ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.323
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|A.Cabrera 2b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.324
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Robles cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Gomes c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.216
|Corbin p
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|b-Sanchez ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Osuna 3b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Markel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Moran 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|González ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.119
|a-M.Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Agrazal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Díaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Washington
|006
|000
|032_11
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|2
a-flied out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-singled for Corbin in the 9th.
E_Musgrove 2 (3). LOB_Washington 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Eaton (21), Gomes 2 (11), Adams (14), Corbin (1), Bell (37). HR_A.Cabrera (2), off Musgrove. RBIs_Eaton (40), Rendon 2 (100), A.Cabrera 3 (13), Gomes 2 (28), Corbin (3), Sanchez (1), Turner (42), Bell (99).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Soto 3, Eaton); Pittsburgh 3 (Osuna, Newman, Reyes). RISP_Washington 8 for 16; Pittsburgh 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Marte, Osuna. GIDP_Bell.
DP_Washington 1 (A.Cabrera, Turner, Adams).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 10-5
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|93
|3.17
|Rainey
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.13
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Osuna
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Musgrove, L, 8-12
|5
|
|7
|6
|5
|2
|1
|84
|4.74
|Agrazal
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.09
|Markel
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|33
|9.82
|Liriano
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|22
|3.64
Inherited runners-scored_Osuna 2-1, Liriano 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:54. A_10,577 (38,362).
