Washington 16, Milwaukee 8

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|8
|17
|8
|2
|6
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Thames 1b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|a-Pérez ph-rf-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hiura 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|1
|1
|.265
|Piña c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Gamel lf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.033
|Wilkerson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Grandal ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|16
|19
|16
|4
|3
|
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Eaton rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.289
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.318
|b-Cabrera ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Adams 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Robles cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Dozier 2b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.236
|Gomes c
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Grace p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Parra rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Milwaukee
|000
|130
|004_8
|17
|0
|Washington
|427
|020
|01x_16
|19
|2
a-pinch hit for Yelich in the 6th. b-singled for Rendon in the 7th. c-singled for Jackson in the 8th.
E_Turner 2 (11). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Washington 6. 2B_Moustakas (27), Hiura (16), Robles (23), Gomes (8). 3B_Eaton (7). HR_Gamel (7), off Fedde; Moustakas (30), off Fedde; Moustakas (30), off McGowin; Arcia (14), off McGowin; Adams (19), off Anderson; Robles (16), off Anderson; Dozier (19), off Anderson; Rendon (27), off Wilkerson; Soto 2 (28), off Wilkerson; Eaton (10), off Wilkerson; Dozier (19), off Pérez. RBIs_Gamel (29), Moustakas 5 (71), Arcia 2 (44), Adams 3 (52), Robles (53), Eaton 3 (38), Dozier 4 (45), Rendon 3 (97), Soto 2 (83). S_Anderson, Fedde 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Piña 2, Grisham, Thames, Pérez); Washington 3 (Soto, Robles). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 9; Washington 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Arcia, Hiura, Parra.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Grandal); Washington 2 (Dozier, Turner, Adams; Rendon, Adams).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 5-3
|2
|1-3
|9
|10
|10
|2
|1
|71
|4.54
|Wilkerson
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|80
|7.31
|Pérez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Jackson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.65
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 4-2
|5
|
|10
|4
|4
|2
|2
|102
|4.31
|Grace
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|6.26
|McGowin
|2
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|42
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Wilkerson 1-1, Jackson 3-0. HBP_Grace (Grisham). WP_McGowin.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:24. A_30,571 (41,313).
