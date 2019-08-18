Washington 16, Milwaukee 8

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 8 17 8 2 6 Grisham cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Thames 1b-rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Yelich rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .335 a-Pérez ph-rf-p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Hiura 2b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .313 Moustakas 3b 4 2 3 5 1 1 .265 Piña c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Gamel lf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .249 Arcia ss 5 1 3 2 0 0 .229 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .033 Wilkerson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Grandal ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .255

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 16 19 16 4 3 Turner ss 5 2 2 0 1 0 .292 Eaton rf 3 3 2 3 2 0 .289 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .318 b-Cabrera ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .346 Soto lf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .286 Adams 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .244 Robles cf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .252 Dozier 2b 4 2 3 4 1 0 .236 Gomes c 5 2 3 0 0 1 .209 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Grace p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Parra rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275

Milwaukee 000 130 004_8 17 0 Washington 427 020 01x_16 19 2

a-pinch hit for Yelich in the 6th. b-singled for Rendon in the 7th. c-singled for Jackson in the 8th.

E_Turner 2 (11). LOB_Milwaukee 11, Washington 6. 2B_Moustakas (27), Hiura (16), Robles (23), Gomes (8). 3B_Eaton (7). HR_Gamel (7), off Fedde; Moustakas (30), off Fedde; Moustakas (30), off McGowin; Arcia (14), off McGowin; Adams (19), off Anderson; Robles (16), off Anderson; Dozier (19), off Anderson; Rendon (27), off Wilkerson; Soto 2 (28), off Wilkerson; Eaton (10), off Wilkerson; Dozier (19), off Pérez. RBIs_Gamel (29), Moustakas 5 (71), Arcia 2 (44), Adams 3 (52), Robles (53), Eaton 3 (38), Dozier 4 (45), Rendon 3 (97), Soto 2 (83). S_Anderson, Fedde 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 7 (Piña 2, Grisham, Thames, Pérez); Washington 3 (Soto, Robles). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 9; Washington 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grisham. GIDP_Arcia, Hiura, Parra.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Arcia, Grandal); Washington 2 (Dozier, Turner, Adams; Rendon, Adams).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 5-3 2 1-3 9 10 10 2 1 71 4.54 Wilkerson 4 1-3 8 5 5 2 2 80 7.31 Pérez 1 2 1 1 0 0 11 9.00 Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.65

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, W, 4-2 5 10 4 4 2 2 102 4.31 Grace 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 6.26 McGowin 2 5 4 4 0 2 42 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Wilkerson 1-1, Jackson 3-0. HBP_Grace (Grisham). WP_McGowin.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:24. A_30,571 (41,313).

