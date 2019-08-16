Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal 1b-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piña c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houser p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|01x
|—
|2
E_Piña (5). LOB_Milwaukee 13, Washington 6. 2B_Houser (0), Braun (22), Thames (16), Rendon 2 (30). HR_Arcia (12). SB_Cain (14), Turner (25), Grandal (4). S_Houser 2 (0), Eaton (6).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Ju.Guerra, L, 6-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Claudio
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland, W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doolittle, S, 27-32
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Houser 2 (Eaton,Turner).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:00. A_30,091 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.