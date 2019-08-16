Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 9 1 Totals 26 2 3 2 Cain cf 4 0 2 0 Turner ss 2 2 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Yelich rf 5 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 2 Braun lf 4 0 2 0 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Grandal 1b-c 5 0 1 0 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 Piña c 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 2 0 1 0 b-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 Ju.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Houser p 1 0 1 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 c-Thames ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee 001 000 000 — 1 Washington 001 000 01x — 2

E_Piña (5). LOB_Milwaukee 13, Washington 6. 2B_Houser (0), Braun (22), Thames (16), Rendon 2 (30). HR_Arcia (12). SB_Cain (14), Turner (25), Grandal (4). S_Houser 2 (0), Eaton (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Houser 7 2 1 1 2 4 Ju.Guerra, L, 6-3 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Washington Corbin 6 7 1 1 4 8 Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Strickland, W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Doolittle, S, 27-32 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Houser 2 (Eaton,Turner).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:00. A_30,091 (41,313).

