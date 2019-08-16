Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 9 1 5 12 Cain cf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .248 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .307 Yelich rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .329 Braun lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .278 Grandal 1b-c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .253 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Piña c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .223 b-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Ju.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .227 Houser p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .000 c-Thames ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 3 2 3 4 Turner ss 2 2 0 0 1 0 .293 Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Rendon 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .318 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Robles cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .202 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .065 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Milwaukee 001 000 000_1 9 1 Washington 001 000 01x_2 3 0

a-grounded out for Hudson in the 7th. b-struck out for Piña in the 8th. c-doubled for Houser in the 8th.

E_Piña (5). LOB_Milwaukee 13, Washington 6. 2B_Houser (0), Braun (22), Thames (16), Rendon 2 (30). HR_Arcia (12), off Corbin. RBIs_Arcia (41), Rendon 2 (92). SB_Cain (14), Turner (25), Grandal (4). S_Houser 2, Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 9 (Grandal 2, Cain 2, Moustakas, Hiura); Washington 5 (Soto, Corbin 2, Adams 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 10; Washington 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Braun, Rendon, Soto 2.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 7 2 1 1 2 4 95 4.00 Ju.Guerra, L, 6-3 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.78 Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.04

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 7 1 1 4 8 110 3.41 Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.35 Strickland, W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.80 Doolittle, S, 27-32 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.73

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Houser 2 (Eaton,Turner).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:00. A_30,091 (41,313).

