Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|9
|1
|5
|12
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.329
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Grandal 1b-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Piña c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|b-Grisham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Ju.Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Houser p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|3
|4
|
|Turner ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.318
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.065
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000_1
|9
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|01x_2
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Hudson in the 7th. b-struck out for Piña in the 8th. c-doubled for Houser in the 8th.
E_Piña (5). LOB_Milwaukee 13, Washington 6. 2B_Houser (0), Braun (22), Thames (16), Rendon 2 (30). HR_Arcia (12), off Corbin. RBIs_Arcia (41), Rendon 2 (92). SB_Cain (14), Turner (25), Grandal (4). S_Houser 2, Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 9 (Grandal 2, Cain 2, Moustakas, Hiura); Washington 5 (Soto, Corbin 2, Adams 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 10; Washington 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Braun, Rendon, Soto 2.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|95
|4.00
|Ju.Guerra, L, 6-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.78
|Claudio
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.04
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|4
|8
|110
|3.41
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.35
|Strickland, W, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.80
|Doolittle, S, 27-32
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.73
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Houser 2 (Eaton,Turner).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:00. A_30,091 (41,313).
