The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

August 16, 2019 10:11 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 9 1 5 12
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .248
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .307
Yelich rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .329
Braun lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .278
Grandal 1b-c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .253
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Piña c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .223
b-Grisham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Ju.Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .227
Houser p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .000
c-Thames ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 3 2 3 4
Turner ss 2 2 0 0 1 0 .293
Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Rendon 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .318
Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Robles cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .202
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .065
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 001 000 000_1 9 1
Washington 001 000 01x_2 3 0

a-grounded out for Hudson in the 7th. b-struck out for Piña in the 8th. c-doubled for Houser in the 8th.

E_Piña (5). LOB_Milwaukee 13, Washington 6. 2B_Houser (0), Braun (22), Thames (16), Rendon 2 (30). HR_Arcia (12), off Corbin. RBIs_Arcia (41), Rendon 2 (92). SB_Cain (14), Turner (25), Grandal (4). S_Houser 2, Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 9 (Grandal 2, Cain 2, Moustakas, Hiura); Washington 5 (Soto, Corbin 2, Adams 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 10; Washington 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Braun, Rendon, Soto 2.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser 7 2 1 1 2 4 95 4.00
Ju.Guerra, L, 6-3 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.78
Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.04
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 6 7 1 1 4 8 110 3.41
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.35
Strickland, W, 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.80
Doolittle, S, 27-32 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.73

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0. HBP_Houser 2 (Eaton,Turner).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:00. A_30,091 (41,313).

