Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|9
|6
|
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.323
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.327
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.233
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Parra ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|6
|12
|
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.385
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|b-Lucroy ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Caratini c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Quintana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.064
|a-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Russell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Washington
|104
|001
|001_7
|9
|1
|Chicago
|001
|010
|000_2
|7
|2
a-struck out for Quintana in the 4th. b-doubled for Rizzo in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Suero in the 6th. d-grounded out for Strickland in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Rodney in the 9th. f-struck out for Strop in the 9th.
E_Dozier (5), Rizzo 2 (5). LOB_Washington 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Kendrick (21), Báez (35), Lucroy (2), Heyward (16). RBIs_Rendon (102), Soto (85), Kendrick 2 (56), Gomes 2 (30), Eaton (42), Castellanos (14), Lucroy (4). SB_Parra 2 (6), Turner (27). CS_Robles (8), Parra (2), Dozier (4). SF_Rendon. S_Quintana.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Dozier, Ross, Soto, Rendon, Cabrera); Chicago 6 (Bryant, Happ, Schwarber, Castellanos). RISP_Washington 2 for 12; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Eaton 2. GIDP_Castellanos, Schwarber.
DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Dozier, Kendrick; Dozier, Turner, Kendrick).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|88
|5.36
|Suero, W, 4-7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.82
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|18
|4.01
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.90
|Rodney
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.89
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.74
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 11-8
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|79
|4.05
|Chatwood
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|4.09
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.17
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.21
|Strop
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Ryan 2-1. IBB_off Ryan (Rendon). HBP_Cishek (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:56. A_40,658 (41,649).
