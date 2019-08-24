Listen Live Sports

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

August 24, 2019 6:28 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 9 7 9 6
Turner ss 3 2 2 0 2 0 .298
Eaton rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .291
Rendon 3b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .323
Soto lf 4 2 0 1 1 1 .287
Kendrick 1b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .327
Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .233
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Gomes c 5 0 2 2 0 1 .219
Ross p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Parra ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .276
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .325
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 6 12
Heyward cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .265
Castellanos rf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .385
Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .290
b-Lucroy ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .308
Báez ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .283
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Caratini c-1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171
Quintana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .064
a-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Russell ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Washington 104 001 001_7 9 1
Chicago 001 010 000_2 7 2

a-struck out for Quintana in the 4th. b-doubled for Rizzo in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Suero in the 6th. d-grounded out for Strickland in the 8th. e-pinch hit for Rodney in the 9th. f-struck out for Strop in the 9th.

E_Dozier (5), Rizzo 2 (5). LOB_Washington 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Kendrick (21), Báez (35), Lucroy (2), Heyward (16). RBIs_Rendon (102), Soto (85), Kendrick 2 (56), Gomes 2 (30), Eaton (42), Castellanos (14), Lucroy (4). SB_Parra 2 (6), Turner (27). CS_Robles (8), Parra (2), Dozier (4). SF_Rendon. S_Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Dozier, Ross, Soto, Rendon, Cabrera); Chicago 6 (Bryant, Happ, Schwarber, Castellanos). RISP_Washington 2 for 12; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Eaton 2. GIDP_Castellanos, Schwarber.

DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Dozier, Kendrick; Dozier, Turner, Kendrick).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3 88 5.36
Suero, W, 4-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.82
Rainey 1 0 0 0 2 2 18 4.01
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.90
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.89
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.74
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, L, 11-8 4 7 5 4 3 3 79 4.05
Chatwood 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 24 4.09
Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.17
Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 3.38
Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 2.21
Strop 1 1 1 1 2 1 29 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-0, Ryan 2-1. IBB_off Ryan (Rendon). HBP_Cishek (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:56. A_40,658 (41,649).

