Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 31 2 7 2 Turner ss 3 2 2 0 Heyward cf 3 0 1 0 Eaton rf 5 1 2 1 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 1 1 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 2 0 1 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 Kendrick 1b 4 1 2 2 Lucroy ph-c 2 0 1 1 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 2 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 5 0 2 2 Caratini c-1b 4 1 1 0 Ross p 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Quintana p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 1 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Russell ph 1 0 0 0

Washington 104 001 001 — 7 Chicago 001 010 000 — 2

E_Dozier (5), Rizzo 2 (5). DP_Washington 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Washington 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Kendrick (21), Báez (35), Lucroy (2), Heyward (16). SB_Parra 2 (6), Turner (27). SF_Rendon (7). S_Quintana (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Ross 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3 Suero W,4-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rainey 1 0 0 0 2 2 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Chicago Quintana L,11-8 4 7 5 4 3 3 Chatwood 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1 Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1 Strop 1 1 1 1 2 1

HBP_Cishek (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:56. A_40,658 (41,649).

