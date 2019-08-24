Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|0
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Lucroy ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Caratini c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ross p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quintana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Russell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|104
|001
|001
|—
|7
|Chicago
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Dozier (5), Rizzo 2 (5). DP_Washington 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Washington 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Kendrick (21), Báez (35), Lucroy (2), Heyward (16). SB_Parra 2 (6), Turner (27). SF_Rendon (7). S_Quintana (8).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ross
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Suero W,4-7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rodney
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana L,11-8
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Chatwood
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ryan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strop
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_Cishek (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:56. A_40,658 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.