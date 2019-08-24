Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

August 24, 2019 6:28 pm
 
Washington Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 31 2 7 2
Turner ss 3 2 2 0 Heyward cf 3 0 1 0
Eaton rf 5 1 2 1 Castellanos rf 5 1 2 1
Rendon 3b 2 0 1 1 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0
Soto lf 4 2 0 1 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0
Kendrick 1b 4 1 2 2 Lucroy ph-c 2 0 1 1
Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 2 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 5 0 2 2 Caratini c-1b 4 1 1 0
Ross p 2 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Quintana p 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 1 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0
Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Russell ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 104 001 001 7
Chicago 001 010 000 2

E_Dozier (5), Rizzo 2 (5). DP_Washington 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Washington 11, Chicago 9. 2B_Kendrick (21), Báez (35), Lucroy (2), Heyward (16). SB_Parra 2 (6), Turner (27). SF_Rendon (7). S_Quintana (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Ross 4 1-3 6 2 2 4 3
Suero W,4-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rainey 1 0 0 0 2 2
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 3
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Quintana L,11-8 4 7 5 4 3 3
Chatwood 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Ryan 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cishek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1
Strop 1 1 1 1 2 1

HBP_Cishek (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:56. A_40,658 (41,649).

