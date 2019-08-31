Washington 7, Miami 0

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 7 8 7 Berti ss 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Ramirez rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Parra rf 4 0 0 0 Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 3 2 2 Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 2 2 2 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 2 1 2 Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0 Dean lf 3 0 0 0 Strasburg p 2 0 1 1 Lopez p 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Chen p 1 0 0 0 Granderson rf 1 0 0 0

Miami 000 000 000 — 0 Washington 213 000 01x — 7

DP_Miami 1, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 2, Washington 2. 2B_Soto (24), Robles (26). HR_Rendon 2 (31), Soto (30), Suzuki (15). S_Strasburg (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Lopez L,5-7 3 6 6 6 0 1 Chen 4 1 0 0 0 2 Conley 1 1 1 1 0 0

Washington Strasburg W,16-5 8 2 0 0 0 14 Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_Lopez 2 (Suzuki,Rendon). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:31. A_27,539 (41,313).

