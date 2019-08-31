Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 7, Miami 0

August 31, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 7 8 7
Berti ss 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0
Ramirez rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Parra rf 4 0 0 0
Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 3 2 2
Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 2 2 2
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 2 1 2
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 Strasburg p 2 0 1 1
Lopez p 1 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Chen p 1 0 0 0
Granderson rf 1 0 0 0
Miami 000 000 000 0
Washington 213 000 01x 7

DP_Miami 1, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 2, Washington 2. 2B_Soto (24), Robles (26). HR_Rendon 2 (31), Soto (30), Suzuki (15). S_Strasburg (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez L,5-7 3 6 6 6 0 1
Chen 4 1 0 0 0 2
Conley 1 1 1 1 0 0
Washington
Strasburg W,16-5 8 2 0 0 0 14
Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_Lopez 2 (Suzuki,Rendon). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

Advertisement

T_2:31. A_27,539 (41,313).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury