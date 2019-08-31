Washington 7, Miami 0

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|
|Walker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Granderson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Washington
|213
|000
|01x
|—
|7
DP_Miami 1, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 2, Washington 2. 2B_Soto (24), Robles (26). HR_Rendon 2 (31), Soto (30), Suzuki (15). S_Strasburg (4).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez L,5-7
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Chen
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg W,16-5
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Lopez 2 (Suzuki,Rendon). WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:31. A_27,539 (41,313).
