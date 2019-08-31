Washington 7, Miami 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|17
|
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Ramirez rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Walker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dean lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Lopez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Chen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Granderson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|0
|3
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Rendon 3b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.335
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Suzuki c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Strasburg p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Washington
|213
|000
|01x_7
|8
|0
LOB_Miami 2, Washington 2. 2B_Soto (24), Robles (26). HR_Rendon (31), off Lopez; Soto (30), off Lopez; Suzuki (15), off Lopez; Rendon (31), off Conley. RBIs_Rendon 2 (109), Soto 2 (92), Strasburg (9), Suzuki 2 (54). S_Strasburg.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 0; Washington 1 (Parra). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Washington 3 for 8.
LIDP_Turner. GIDP_Walker.
DP_Miami 1 (Cooper, Berti, Cooper); Washington 1 (Strasburg, Turner, Adams).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 5-7
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|0
|1
|63
|4.89
|Chen
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|45
|6.86
|Conley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.46
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 16-5
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|107
|3.47
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|4.29
HBP_Lopez 2 (Suzuki,Rendon). WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:31. A_27,539 (41,313).
