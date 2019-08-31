Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington 7, Miami 0

August 31, 2019 9:46 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 2 0 1 17
Berti ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .266
Ramirez rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Brinson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Lopez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Chen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Granderson rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 8 7 0 3
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Parra rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Rendon 3b 3 3 2 2 0 0 .335
Soto lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .294
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Suzuki c 3 2 1 2 0 0 .264
Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Strasburg p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .175
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami 000 000 000_0 2 0
Washington 213 000 01x_7 8 0

LOB_Miami 2, Washington 2. 2B_Soto (24), Robles (26). HR_Rendon (31), off Lopez; Soto (30), off Lopez; Suzuki (15), off Lopez; Rendon (31), off Conley. RBIs_Rendon 2 (109), Soto 2 (92), Strasburg (9), Suzuki 2 (54). S_Strasburg.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 0; Washington 1 (Parra). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Washington 3 for 8.

LIDP_Turner. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Miami 1 (Cooper, Berti, Cooper); Washington 1 (Strasburg, Turner, Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 5-7 3 6 6 6 0 1 63 4.89
Chen 4 1 0 0 0 2 45 6.86
Conley 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 6.46
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 16-5 8 2 0 0 0 14 107 3.47
Rainey 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 4.29

HBP_Lopez 2 (Suzuki,Rendon). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:31. A_27,539 (41,313).

