The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

August 23, 2019 5:42 pm
 
Washington Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 14 8 Totals 30 3 3 2
Turner ss 4 0 1 1 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0
Eaton rf 5 1 1 1 Phelps p 0 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 5 1 1 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Soto lf 4 4 3 1 Caratini 3b 1 1 0 0
Kendrick 1b 5 0 2 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1
Suzuki c 4 2 1 1 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 Holland p 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 1
Sánchez p 3 0 2 1 Báez ss 2 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0
Happ cf 2 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0
Lester p 1 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0
Russell ss 2 0 0 0
Washington 101 230 101 9
Chicago 000 000 003 3

E_Rendon (8), Lester (1). DP_Washington 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Washington 8, Chicago 2. 2B_Robles (24), Kendrick (20), Castellanos (8). HR_Eaton (12), Soto (29). SB_Robles (21). SF_Turner (2). S_Sánchez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sánchez W,8-6 8 1-3 1 2 1 2 6
Grace 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Lester L,10-9 4 1-3 9 6 6 1 2
Strop 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps 1 1 1 1 0 2
Cishek 1 2 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_Strop (Suzuki). WP_Strop.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:10. A_39,889 (41,649).

