Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|2
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|4
|4
|3
|1
|
|Caratini 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Báez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Russell ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|101
|230
|101
|—
|9
|Chicago
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
E_Rendon (8), Lester (1). DP_Washington 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Washington 8, Chicago 2. 2B_Robles (24), Kendrick (20), Castellanos (8). HR_Eaton (12), Soto (29). SB_Robles (21). SF_Turner (2). S_Sánchez (3).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez W,8-6
|8
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Grace
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester L,10-9
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Strop
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chatwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cishek
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_Strop (Suzuki). WP_Strop.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:10. A_39,889 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.