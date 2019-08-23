Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 14 8 Totals 30 3 3 2 Turner ss 4 0 1 1 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 Eaton rf 5 1 1 1 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 4 3 1 Caratini 3b 1 1 0 0 Kendrick 1b 5 0 2 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 1 Suzuki c 4 2 1 1 Bryant 3b 3 0 0 0 Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 Holland p 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 1 Sánchez p 3 0 2 1 Báez ss 2 0 0 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 Happ cf 2 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 2 0 0 0

Washington 101 230 101 — 9 Chicago 000 000 003 — 3

E_Rendon (8), Lester (1). DP_Washington 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Washington 8, Chicago 2. 2B_Robles (24), Kendrick (20), Castellanos (8). HR_Eaton (12), Soto (29). SB_Robles (21). SF_Turner (2). S_Sánchez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Sánchez W,8-6 8 1-3 1 2 1 2 6 Grace 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Chicago Lester L,10-9 4 1-3 9 6 6 1 2 Strop 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Chatwood 1 0 0 0 0 1 Phelps 1 1 1 1 0 2 Cishek 1 2 0 0 0 1 Holland 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_Strop (Suzuki). WP_Strop.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

Advertisement

T_3:10. A_39,889 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.