Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington Nationals to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

August 19, 2019 3:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Washington Nationals (67-56, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-72, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (3-3, 5.91 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (5-5, 5.25 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Washington will square off on Monday.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

The Pirates are 25-34 on their home turf. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .329.

The Nationals have gone 31-30 away from home. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .334 is second in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Pirates with 137 hits and is batting .292. Colin Moran has 11 hits and is batting .344 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Soto leads the Nationals with 28 home runs and has 83 RBIs. Anthony Rendon is 15-for-44 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .313 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus