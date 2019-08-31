Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington takes on Miami in division matchup

August 31, 2019 3:11 am
 
Miami Marlins (48-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (75-58, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.41 ERA) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (15-5, 3.63 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -307; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will host Miami in a matchup of division rivals.

The Nationals are 32-24 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .338 leads the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Marlins are 20-44 against NL East Division teams. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .344. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-6. Daniel Hudson recorded his eighth victory and Rendon went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Ryne Stanek registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 151 hits and has 107 RBIs. Juan Soto is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 140 hits and has 71 RBIs. Isan Diaz is 4-for-31 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .301 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Victor Robles: (finger), Adam Eaton: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

