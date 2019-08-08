Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Weather forces suspension of Jets-Giants in 1st quarter

August 8, 2019 7:50 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets-Giants preseason game was suspended late in the first quarter because of imminent severe weather.

Referee Clete Blakeman announced the delay with 1:23 left in the quarter and both teams left the field.

An announcement over the public address system quickly told fans to leave the outdoor seating bowl area of MetLife Stadium and to take shelter in the hallways.

The Giants led 7-6 when the delay was announced.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

