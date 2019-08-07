Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

August 7, 2019 10:27 pm
 
BASEBALL

USA BASEBALL — Named Joe Girardi manager of the 2019 Premier12 team.

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Cincinnati minor league OF Nate Scantlin (Billings-Pioneer) 100 games following a third positive test for a drug of abuse; Detroit minor league 1B Reynaldo Rivera (West Michigan-MWL) 80 games and SS Pavin Parks (GCL Tigers) 52 games after both tested positive for Trenbolone, a performance-enhancing substance; and Washington minor league P Steven Fuentes (Harrisburg-EL) 50 games after testing positive for heptaminol, a stimulant.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF DJ Stewart on the 7-day IL. Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Jordan Luplow on the 10-day IL. Assigned SS Eric Stamets outright to Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus. Sent RHP Dan Otero to Columbus for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP David McKay and LHP Matt Hall to Toledo (IL). Sent OF Christin Stewart to Toledo for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Ryan Pressly to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Jake Newberry from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cody Stashak to Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated 2B Tim Lopes from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Jose Alvarado to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Locke St. John and OF Scott Heineman to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Shawn Kelley from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Zack Godley off waivers from Arizona (NL). Designated RHP David Paulino for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Jonathan Lucroy. Optioned C/INF Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Deven Marrero from New Orleans (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Jeremy Hellickson to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released 1B Mikael Mogues. Signed 1B C.J. Retherford.

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Announced the retirement of LHP Buddy Baumann. Signed RHP Connor Overton and 3B Gift Ngoepe.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed OF Ezequiel Carrera on the reserve/left team list.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed LHP Jeff Kinley.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released RHP Hunter Robichaux.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Sam Curtis.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released LHP Christian Aragon.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed UTL Michael Mateja. Released INF Randy Perez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Promoted Nina Hsieh to head trainer.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived-injured WR Lance Lenoir and OT Derrick Puni. Signed OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty and TE Marcus Lucas.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with OL Joe Dahl on a contract extension through 2021.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu. Waived C D.J. Coker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Steve Ishmael on IR. Signed RB Aca’Cedric Ware.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S John Battle and DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu. Placed OL Mike Liedtke on IR. Waived QB Vincent Testaverde.

HOCKEY
ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Brendan Robbins.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Houston F Alberth Elis for of simulation/embellishment during an Aug. 3 match against Chicago. Issued an additional game suspension (two games total) and an additional undisclosed fine to LA Galaxy M Efrain Alvarez for violent conduct in a July 27 match against Portland.

COLUMBUS CREW — Transferred D Gaston Sauro to Deportivo Toluca (Liga MX-Mexico).

D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Ola Kamara from Shenzhen (Super League-China) with targeted allocation money.

LAFC — Agreed to terms with F Brian Rodriguez.

LA GALAXY — Traded M Emmanuel Boateng to D.C. for targeted allocation money. Traded general allocation money to Orlando City for targeted allocation money.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Thomas Chacon.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Agreed to terms with M Bojan Krkic on a 1½-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Added F Josh Sims.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Traded M Anibal Godoy to Nashville for general allocation money, effective Jan. 1.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded M Kelyn Rowe to Real Salt Lake for $75,000 in targeted allocation money and a 2019 international roster spot.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Loaned D Brendan McDonough to Charlotte (USLC).

USL League One

NORTH TEXAS — Signed M Imanol Amaguer to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Named Middle Tennessee senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator Diane Turnham chair and Duke senior deputy director of athletics for administration/legal affairs and chief of staff Nina King vice chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Maurice Joseph assistant men’s basketball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Steve McKee assistant baseball coach.

LSU-ALEXANDRIA — Named Kolby Carter coordinator of athletics operations.

NEW JERSEY CITY – Announced that equipment supervisor Leonard Hughley has resigned.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Irving Eggleston assistant men’s basketball coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Matt Tiberii women’s tennis coach.

SHENANDOAH — Promoted Bruce Cameron to associate head baseball coach and Rick Croushore to pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

THIEL — Named Jared Wilcox assistant director of sports information.

UC DAVIS — Named Ashley Peacock assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

