Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. Claimed RHP Ryan Eades off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Josh Smith to Columbus (IL). Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus. Sent RHPs Corey Kluber and Dan Otero and LHP Tyler Olson to Akron (EL) and OF Bradley Zimmer to the AZL Indians Red for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP John Schreiber to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP David McKay from Toledo. Sent C Grayson Greiner to Lakeland (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned INF/OF Myles Straw and RHP Joe Biagini to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jake Jewell to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Noé Ramirez from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Recalled 2B Thairo Estrada from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Claimed RHP Ryan Dull off waivers from San Francisco and added him to the 40-man roster.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Nick Martini to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated C Beau Taylor for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Corban Joseph from Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent OFs Mitch Haniger and Braden Bishop to Modesto (Cal) for rehab assignments.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Avisail Garcia on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL). Reinstated LHP Jose Alvarado from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham. Sent 2B Brandon Lowe to the GCL Rays for a rehab assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Yency Almonte from Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 1B Neil Walker to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jake Faria to San Antonio (PCL). Recalled RHP Ray Black from San Antonio. Sent RHP Jimmy Nelson to San Antonio for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Jeff McNeil on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Rubén Tejada from Syracuse (IL). Transferred RHP Jacob Rhame to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Jerad Eickhoff to Lehigh Valley (IL) for a rehab assignment. Signed C Nick Hundley to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated OF Alex Dickerson from the 10-day IL.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released 1B Carlos Castro and OF Wuilmer Becerra.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Nate Montgomery.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Named Matt Pitman public address announcer.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Antawn Jamison director of pro personnel and Laron Profit and John Carideo pro scouts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed DT Dare Odeyingbo off waivers from Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived P Ryan Anderson. Claimed P Johnny Townsend off waivers from Oakland. Signed DB Terrell Sinkfield Jr.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Emanuel Hall. Waived S Micah Abernathy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Traded F Adam Erne to Detroit for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Agreed to terms with D Josh Wesley on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Hunter Drew and Steven Ruggiero, G Roman Durny and Fs Alex Broadhurst, Brent Gates Jr. and Luke Gazdic to one-year contracts.

ECHL

ECHL — Announced the Board of Governors approved the transfer of controlling interest in the Florida Everblades to a group led by David Hoffmann.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of Minnesota F Mason Toye for spitting at an opponent.

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Fired coach Wilmer Cabrera. Promoted assistant coach Davy Arnaud to interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of Orlando F Marta for unsportsmanlike conduct.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Hartford assistant coach Lucas Kruel five games, Hartford D Raymond Lee three games and Austin assistant coach Lee Stookberry, Hartford D Alex Davey, Austin M Demar Phillips, Austin D Jermaine Taylor, Charleston D Leland Archer, El Paso M James Kiffe, Reno M Eric Calvillo, New Mexico D Manny Padilla, Birmingham D Kyle Culbertson, Charleston M Vincenzo Candela, LA Galaxy M Carlos Harvey, Las Vegas F Irvin Parra, Las Vegas F Preston Tabortetaka, New Mexico M Josh Suggs, Portland M Eryk Williamson, Reno M Kevin Partida, Memphis M Cam Lindley and Hartford M Mads Jörgensen one game.

COLLEGE

SAINT ANSELM — Named Ian Burgess athletic event management/recreation and intramurals coordinator.

