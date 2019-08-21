Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF-OF Myles Straw and RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Aaron Sanchez and on the IL. Placed SS Carlos Correa on the IL, retroactive to Aug. 20.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Locke St. John from Nashville (PCL). Optioned INF-C Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Frisco (TL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tim Melville from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Jon Gray on the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHPs Chris Archer and Clay Holmes on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dario Agrazal and Parker Markel from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Eric Yardley from El Paso (PCL). Optioned OF Travis Jankowski to El Paso.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets LB Brandon Copeland for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Kevin White.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Removed G Christian Westerman from the exempt/left squad list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Braxton Miller. Waived TE Mik’Quan Deane. Claimed S Montrel Meander off waivers from the New York Jets. Placed WR D.J. Montgomery on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE/FB Orson Charles. Claimed OL Tyler Jones from the New York Jets and LB Dadi Nicolas from the Indianapolis Colts off waivers. Waived LB Aaron Wallace. Placed TE Bug Howard and CB Horace Richardson on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Jakeem Grant to a four-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Will Compton and OL Fisayo Awolaja. Waived LS Nick Moore. Placed OT Chris Clark on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Andrew Lauderdale, S Tyree Robinson and WR Chris Thompson to one-year contracts. Waived OL Christian DiLauro and RB Brandon Wilds. Waived-injured WR Shawn Poindexter.

XFL

XFL — Announced the DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers will compete in the league in 2020.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Bill Guerin general manager.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Tanner Glass and Tuomo Ruutu assistant directors of player development; Chris Morehouse director of North American scouting; and Marshall Davidson and Derek Ginnell amateur scouts. Reassigned Steve Konowalchuk to the professional scouting staff. Named David Cunniff assistant coach for Hartford (AHL). Named Chris Hoeler video coach for Hartford.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Colin White to a six-year contract.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed D Terrance Amorosa and Zach Osburn, and Fs Matthew Gaudreau and Mitch Hults.

ECHL

ECHL — Named Gabby Sully manager of social & digital content.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Luiz Fernando.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Fired coach Rémi Garde. Named Wilmer Cabrera coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Matt Turner to a multiyear contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Peter Tomozawa president of business operations.

USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Pittsburgh’s Thomas Vancaeyezeele; Rio Grande Valley’s Alejandro Fuenmayor; El Paso’s Chiro N’Toko; Las Vegas’s Junior Sandoval and LA Galaxy’s Adam Saldana, one game apiece for receiving red cards in Aug. 17 matches. Suspended Birmingham assistant coach Dan Barlow one game following his dismissal from the technical area during an Aug. 17 match. Suspended ATL UTD 2’s George Campbell; Swope Park’s Camden Riley and Charleston’s O’Brian Woodbine, one game each for receiving their fifth yellow card of the season.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed G Frederik Due.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Named Celeste Stewart women’s assistant basketball coach.HOFSTRA — Named Michael Gongas Jr. men’s assistant lacrosse coach.

NYU — Named Jack Kurtenbach men’s and women’s assistant golf coach and men’s assistant soccer coach.

WEST VIRGINIA — Announced men’s basketball junior F Gabe Osabuohien has transferred from Arkansas.

WILLIAM PENN — Named Steve Heaton shotgun sports coach.

