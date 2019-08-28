Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Randy Dobnak from Rochester (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Ruben Tejada. Assigned OF Aaron Altherr outright to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Parker Markel to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Oakland.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on paternity leave. Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB James Williams.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded CB Nate Hairston to the N.Y. Jets for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Josh Smith.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Chris Matthews.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Cam Ward to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn McBride.

SOCCER USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Bethlehem F Faris and New Mexico M Saalih Muhammad three games and Atlanta M Andrew Carleton, Austin M Sonny Guadarrama, Bethlehem F Sergio Santos, Birmingham D Razak Cromwell, M Zach Herivaux and D Mikey Lopez, El Paso M Richie Ryan, Loudon M Nelson Martinez, Louisville City M Magnus Rasmussen, Nashville D Forrest Lasso, Phoenix D Doue Mala, Portland F Foster Langsdorf and D Nathan Smith, Saint Louis M Oscar Umar and Swope Park M Alexsander Andrade and coach Paulo Nagamura one game.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted immediate eligibility waivers to Tennessee DL Aubrey Solomon and Iowa WR Oliver Martin.

MEMPHIS — Men’s basketball F Isaiah Stokes has transferred from Florida.

NEBRASKA — Suspended WR Andre Hunt and TE Katerian Legrone indefinitely.

