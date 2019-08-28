Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

August 28, 2019 6:58 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Brad Peacock on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cy Sneed from Round Rock (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Randy Dobnak from Rochester (IL).

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Michael Brosseau to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Durham.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

National League

COLORADO ROCLIES — Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Jordan Yamamoto on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Ruben Tejada. Assigned OF Aaron Altherr outright to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Parker Markel to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Indianapolis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Oakland. Sent OF Franchy Cordero to the AZL Padres 2 for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on paternity leave. Recalled C Spencer Kieboom from Harrisburg (EL).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed PK Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB James Williams.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Brennan Scarlett.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded CB Nate Hairston to the N.Y. Jets for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured LB Josh Smith.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Chris Matthews. Added QB Kevin Anderson to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Cam Ward to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn McBride.

STOCKTON HEAT — Named Thomas Speer goaltending coach, Bryan Erspamer trainer, Chris Demczuk video analyst and team services and Joe Wieszczek assistant equipment manager.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Drew Melanson on a one-year contract.

SOCCER
USL Championship

USLC — Suspended Bethlehem F Faris and New Mexico M Saalih Muhammad three games and Atlanta M Andrew Carleton, Austin M Sonny Guadarrama, Bethlehem F Sergio Santos, Birmingham D Razak Cromwell, M Zach Herivaux and D Mikey Lopez, El Paso M Richie Ryan, Loudon M Nelson Martinez, Louisville City M Magnus Rasmussen, Nashville D Forrest Lasso, Phoenix D Doue Mala, Portland F Foster Langsdorf and D Nathan Smith, Saint Louis M Oscar Umar and Swope Park M Alexsander Andrade and coach Paulo Nagamura one game.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted immediate eligibility waivers to Tennessee DL Aubrey Solomon, Iowa WR Oliver Martin and Georgia Tech DB Myles Sims.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted women’s basketball video coordinator Sydnei McCaskill to director of women’s basketball operations.

MEMPHIS — Men’s basketball F Isaiah Stokes has transferred from Florida.

NEBRASKA — Suspended WR Andre Hunt and TE Katerian Legrone indefinitely.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins