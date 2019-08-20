Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State coach, dies at 49

August 20, 2019 10:24 am
 
1 min read
Share       

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson, has died after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 49.

Blake Anderson says his wife died Monday night, just hours after the school announced he would be taking a leave of absence. He said on Twitter : “She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope.”

“I have been so blessed to have her by my side each day for the past 27 years,” he wrote. “Thank you so much to all who have walked, prayed, cried, and loved her through this brutal 2 year battle.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter : “The whole state shares your loss.” Earlier Monday, the library at Arkansas State was illuminated pink in Wendy Anderson’s honor.

Advertisement

Anderson had spoken during Arkansas State’s Media Day on Aug. 1 about the possibility of stepping away at some point. He said at the time that he had spoken with school officials about his family situation and “kind of always wanted to make sure we were super prepared, pray for the best but prepare for the worst.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach, athletic director Terry Mohajir said earlier Monday.

Anderson has gone 39-25 record in five seasons at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves open the season Aug. 31 by hosting SMU.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars