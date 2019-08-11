Listen Live Sports

Western & Southern Open Results

August 11, 2019 7:11 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At The Lindner Family Tennis Center
Mason, Ohio
Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2

Doubles
Men
First Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-4

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (5), France, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 12-10.

