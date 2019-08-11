Western & Southern Open Results

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2

John Isner (13), United States def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 7-5

Doubles Men First Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-4

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (5), France, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 12-10.

