Western & Southern Open Results

August 11, 2019 10:41 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Monday
At The Lindner Family Tennis Center
Mason, Ohio
Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2.

John Isner (13), United States def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 7-5.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (7), Australia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-4.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (5), France, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 12-10.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek, Slovakia def. David Goffin, Belgium, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

