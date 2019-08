Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Monday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Marin Cilic (14), Croatia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-3, 6-3.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Advertisement

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1).

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Matteo Berretini, Italy, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Women First Round

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-5, 6-0.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Venus Williams, United States, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 6-0.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (9), Belarus, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, 6-1, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Doubles Men First Round

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 10-8.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Novak Djokovic and Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock, United States, def. Oliver Marach and J├╝rgen Melzer, Austria, 6-2, 6-2.

Women First Round

Karolina and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Abigail Spears, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Duan Yingying and Zheng Saisai, China, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Andreja Klepac (8), Slovenia, def. Julia Goerges and Angelique Kerber, Germany, 7-5, 6-3.

Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Lidziya Marozava, Russia, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-2, 7-5.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.