Western & Southern Open Results

August 13, 2019 5:36 pm
 
A U.S. Open Series event
Tuesday
At The Lindner Family Tennis Center
Mason, Ohio
Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def.Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

David Goffin (16), Belgium, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4 retired.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (15), Georgia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia, def. Kyle Edmund, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Women
First Round

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, 6-4, 1-0 retired.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Angelique Kerber (13), Germany, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Wang Qiang (15), China, 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys (16), United States, def. Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Second Round

Venus Williams, United States, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Doubles
Men
First Round

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Andy Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (4), Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-1, 7-6 (8).

Women
First Round

Alizé Cornet and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-5.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Caty McNally and Alison Riske, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-4.

