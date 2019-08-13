Western & Southern Open Results

|A U.S. Open Series event
|Tuesday
|At The Lindner Family Tennis Center
|Mason, Ohio
|Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|First Round
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def.Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
David Goffin (16), Belgium, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Benoit Paire, France, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4 retired.
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (15), Georgia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.
Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia, def. Kyle Edmund, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, 6-4, 1-0 retired.
Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.
Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.
Zheng Saisai, China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Angelique Kerber (13), Germany, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.
Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Wang Qiang (15), China, 6-3, 6-4.
Madison Keys (16), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Venus Williams, United States, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).
Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Andy Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (4), Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-1, 7-6 (8).
Alizé Cornet and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-5.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.
Caty McNally and Alison Riske, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (0), 6-4.
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-4.
MORE
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.