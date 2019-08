Western & Southern Open Results

By The Associated Press

A U.S. Open Series event Tuesday At The Lindner Family Tennis Center Mason, Ohio Purse: ATP, $6.056 million (Masters 1000); WTA, $2.95 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

David Goffin (16), Belgium, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4 retired.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (15), Georgia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (9), Russia, def. Kyle Edmund, Russia, 6-2, 7-5.

Roberto Bautista Agut (11), Spain def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6, 6-3.

Second Round

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-1.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. John Isner (13), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6).

Women First Round

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, 6-4, 1-0 retired.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Carla Suárez Navarro, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Angelique Kerber (13), Germany, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Wang Qiang (15), China, 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys (16), United States, def. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Wang Yafan, China, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Julia Gorges, Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Second Round

Venus Williams, United States, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Andy Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (4), Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (1), Colombia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-1, 7-6 (8).

Diego Schwartzman and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Adrian Mannarino and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8.

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-0, 6-7 (4), 11-9.

Cristian Garin, Chile, and Benoit Paire, France def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Karen Khachanov, Russia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Women First Round

Alize Cornet and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-5.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (7).

Caty McNally and Alison Riske, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Han Xinyun, China, 6-1, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 1-0 (4).

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (8).

